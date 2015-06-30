June 30 Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise :

* Reported on Monday the leases of the whole of IN/OUT building to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

* The 12-year, fixed-term lease will take effect on Sept. 1, 2015

* On the basis of this deal, SFL's occupancy rate will increase by around 10 percentage points on the date that the lease takes effect Source text for Eikon:

