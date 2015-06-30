BRIEF-Singapore Exchange and World Bank launch education partnership on bonds investment
* Sgx And World Bank Launch Education Partnership On Bonds Investment
June 30 Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise :
* Reported on Monday the leases of the whole of IN/OUT building to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
* The 12-year, fixed-term lease will take effect on Sept. 1, 2015
* On the basis of this deal, SFL's occupancy rate will increase by around 10 percentage points on the date that the lease takes effect Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, April 3 Top-10 Tesco shareholder Magellan Financial Group said on Monday it had some concerns about the firm's 3.7 billion pound ($4.63 billion) takeover of British wholesaler Booker, but was "strongly supportive" of the firm's management.