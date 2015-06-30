June 30 Flow Traders BV IPO-FLOW.AS:

* Announces indicative price range, offer size of planned IPO, start of offer period and publication of prospectus

* The IPO consists of a secondary offering of up to 16,287,075 shares of Flow Traders' ordinary shares

* The indicative price range set at 29.00-37.00 euros per share, valuing flow traders at a post-ipo equity value of approximately 1,350 million euros ($1.51 billion)- 1,722 million euros

* The offering is valued at approximately 472 - 603 million euros on the basis of the indicative price range and excluding the over-allotment option

* The offer and subscription period commences at 09:00 am on June 30 and is expected to end at 14:00 pm on July 9

* Listing of and first trading in the shares on Euronext Amsterdam are expected on July 10

