Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 Cloud Technologies SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed an investment agreement with BPOINT Ltd under the planned capital increase
* BPOINT Ltd will sell to the chosen investors existing company's shares and will acquire shares of the new issue in the same amount and at the same price
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order