June 30 Symbio Polska SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed two loan agreements with Alior Bank SA worth 1.5 million zlotys ($400,748) and 2.0 million zlotys respectively

* Loans are for financing the company's current business operations

($1 = 3.7430 zlotys)