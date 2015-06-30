** Online grocer Ocado down c.6 pct, one of the top faller on FTSE mid-cap index

** Stock, up c.30 pct in the last three months, retreats on lack of news of overseas deal

** Ocado had signed its first third-party deal with Morrisons in 2013 and had said at the time it aimed this year to sign its first technology deal overseas.

** "We're in discussions with multiple parties and continue to receive inbound interest and some of those discussions are at a very detailed level," CEO said.

** FTSE 350 General Retailers Index down 0.5 pct.

** Co reported a 11.4 pct rise in H1 core earnings and a slight acceleration in sales growth