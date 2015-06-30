June 30 NOKIA Oyj :

* Says Nokia Networks signs an agreement with Bharti Airtel inIndia for 3G network rollout.

* Says Nokia Networks will deliver radio and services for Bharti Airtel's 3G network and enhance infrastructure across 8 circles in India.

* Says the length of the contract is four years.