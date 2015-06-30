Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 NOKIA Oyj :
* Says Nokia Networks signs an agreement with Bharti Airtel inIndia for 3G network rollout.
* Says Nokia Networks will deliver radio and services for Bharti Airtel's 3G network and enhance infrastructure across 8 circles in India.
* Says the length of the contract is four years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order