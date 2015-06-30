June 30 Weedo Polska SA :

* Resolves to raise capital by no more than 5 million zlotys ($1.3 million) up to 10.0 million zlotys

* To issue no more than 2.5 million series G shares of the nominal value of 2 zlotys per share via a private placement Source text for Eikon:

