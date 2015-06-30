(Corrects pct of shares placed)

June 30 Credit Bank of Moscow :

* Placed about 19 pct of shares in its IPO on Moscow Exchange and received about 13.2 billion roubles ($237.03 million), according to stock exchange data

* A source familiar with the deal told Reuters that the placement exceeded 13 billion roubles ($233.44 million)

* Initially, the bank planned to sell at least 10 pct of shares from additional issue in the amount of 10.9 billion priced at 3.62 roubles per share

* As a result of the IPO, Credit Bank of Moscow placed about one third of offered shares

