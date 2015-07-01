UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Cafom SA :
* Reported on Tuesday an H1 net income of 1.9 million euros ($2.12 million), up by 46.1 percent
* H1 consolidated revenue is 207 million euros, up by 9.2 percent
* H1 EBITDA is 9.6 million euros, up by 5.5 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.