July 1 TELES AG Informationstechnologien

* Said on Tuesday had resolved to fundamentally restructure the company: business unit Access Solutions would be discontinued

* Said is focussing on growing sector of software based solutions for network operators

* Said continuing decrease in revenues due to unsatisfactory sales numbers for Mobile as well as for VoIP Gateway products had severely impacted TELES

