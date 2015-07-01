July 1 (Reuters) -
* Announces its final results for year ended 30 April 2015
* Adjusted revenue 118.4 mln stg (2014: 109.2 mln stg)
* Adjusted EBITDA 30.7 mln stg (2014: 24 mln stg)
* Adjusted operating profit 22.7 mln stg (2014: 15.3 mln
stg)
* Adjusted profit before tax 22.7 mln stg (2014: 14.9 mln
stg)
* Adjusted closing order book 32.9 mln stg (2014: 32.5 mln
stg)
* Current trading- Market conditions continue to be mixed.
Year has started in line with expectations
* In accordance with the terms of the recommended cash offer
from Keysight, the Board is not proposing the payment of a final
dividend (2014: 1.265 pence).
