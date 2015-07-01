July 1 AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG :

* Said on Tuesday that William J. Christensen had decided to step down as the CEO and leave the company by mutual agreement

* Said that responsibility of managing the Group would be assumed by Alexander von Witzleben, Chairman of the Board of Directors, until further notice

