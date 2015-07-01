July 1Esprinet SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed binding agreement to buy further 20 percent stake in Celly SpA

* Esprinet already holds 60 percent of share capital of Celly SpA

* Transaction value is 1.99 million euros ($2.21 million)

