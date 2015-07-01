July 1 MNI SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it transferred 855,000 series F shares of Hyperion SA to a third party in exchange for 1,900,000 own shares representing 1.92 percent stake in MNI

* Following the deal MNI owns 17,202,569 own shares representing a 17.39 percent stake

* Until September 7, 2016, the company plans to buy-back 20 percent of own shares under the share buyback program

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)