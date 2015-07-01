UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Avenir Telecom :
* Reported on Tuesday a FY net loss of 30.9 million euros ($34.38 million) versus loss of 49.8 million euros a year ago
* FY net operating loss is 30.9 million euros versus loss of 19.4 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1LCgAOS
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8988 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.