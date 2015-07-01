BRIEF-ACCC denies authorisation for banks to collectively bargain with Apple, boycott Apple Pay
July 1Fullsix SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it conferred its branch called "Relationship Marketing & Advertising" to a newly created FullDigi Srl, a company owned in 100 percent by Fullsix
* Value of the branch transferred is estimated at 3,480,000 euros ($3.87 million)
* Fullsix subscribed for capital increase of FullDigi Srl worth in total 3,480,000 euros
* The transfer of the company's branch to take place on June 30
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 A recycled SpaceX rocket booster recovered at sea from its first flight nearly a year ago blasted off again on Thursday from Florida on a satellite-delivery mission, then returned to land successfully on a floating platform at sea.