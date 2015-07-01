Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 1 Elzab SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders meeting resolved to pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.89 zloty per share or total value of 13.3 million zlotys
* Dividend day July 7, payment day July 23
($1 = 3.7701 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
