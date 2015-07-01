July 1 Poland's Orbis :

* French Accor's Polish unit Orbis said on Wednesday it made an early payment of 300 million zlotys ($80 million) towards a 480 million zloty loan it took out with lenders Pekao and Societe Generale.

* The payment was made with funds obtained in a June bond issue, the company said.