UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Cogeme Set SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 2015 net loss of 908,751 euros ($1.01 million) versus restated net loss of 109,073 euros year on year
* Q1 2015 production value of 107,293 euros versus 200 euros year on year
* To stop disclosing consolidated results as it is no longer in control of all the companies
Source text: bit.ly/1INKn1Q
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.