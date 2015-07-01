July 1 Cogeme Set SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday Q1 2015 net loss of 908,751 euros ($1.01 million) versus restated net loss of 109,073 euros year on year

* Q1 2015 production value of 107,293 euros versus 200 euros year on year

* To stop disclosing consolidated results as it is no longer in control of all the companies

Source text: bit.ly/1INKn1Q

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)