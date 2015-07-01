UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 1 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim ve Futbol Isletmeciligi Ticaret AS
* Signs player Stephane M'bia Etoundi until 2017-2018 season (for 3 years)
* To pay 2.2 million euros ($2.44 million) signing fee, 2.6 million euros guarantee fee for each season and 5,000 euros for each match
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.