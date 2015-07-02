July 02 Columbus A/S :
* Said on Wednesday acquires Sherwood Systems, a US consulting company
* Said acquisition price is $1 million of which $0.5 million had been paid at closing, the
remaining payment to be paid during the subsequent two years
* Acquisition was financed by Columbus' own available funds
* Sees acquisition to contribute with revenue of about $1 million and EBITDA before
share-based payment of about $0.1 million in remaining six months of the year
* Maintains the previously announced guidance of revenue in the level of 1.03 billion Danish
crowns ($152.80 million) and EBITDA before share-based payment in the level of 94 million crowns
in 2015
($1 = 6.7397 Danish crowns)
