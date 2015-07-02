July 2 Parmalat SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it completed the acquisition of the dairy division of BRF SA (BRF), a Brazilian food company

* The transaction was carried out through the acquisition, by unit Lactalis do Brasil Ltda, of the entire share capital of Elebat Alimentos SA (Elebat), the acquired BRF dairy unit

* Total price of the acquisition is USD 700 million and was paid in full

Source text: bit.ly/1IPVY0q

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)