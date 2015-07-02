UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 2 Parmalat SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it completed the acquisition of the dairy division of BRF SA (BRF), a Brazilian food company
* The transaction was carried out through the acquisition, by unit Lactalis do Brasil Ltda, of the entire share capital of Elebat Alimentos SA (Elebat), the acquired BRF dairy unit
* Total price of the acquisition is USD 700 million and was paid in full
Source text: bit.ly/1IPVY0q
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.