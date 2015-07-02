BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin says Paul Ito to resign as SVP, CFO and treasurer
* On March 16, Paul Ito notified company of his intent to resign as SVP, CFO and treasurer - SEC filing
July 2 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :
* EQT VI has entered into a definite agreement to acquire HusCompagniet
* Says has made an investment commitment of 10 million euros ($11.05 million) to the private equity fund EQT VI Source text: bit.ly/1eljcU7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for sale of shares of up to 12.03 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing