LONDON, July 2 Bp Plc

* BP CEO bob dudley says gulf of mexico spill settelment is "a realistic agreement that brings certainty"

* Bp ceo says capex programme for company should not be affected by settlement, gearing to rise slightly

* Bp ceo dudley says no change for 2015 dividend after settlement

* Bp cfo says first settlement payment in 2017

* Bp cfo gilvary says company will be able to manage settlement "well within finanacial framework" Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ron Bousso and Karolin Schaps)