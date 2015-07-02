Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday:
July 2 K+S CFO Burkhard Lohr in conference call
* Doesn't make sense to talk about due diligence, will not open books to a competitor
* The shareholders will have to decide whether the offer is adequate
* Valuation of Legacy mine of up to 21 eur per share would hold even if potash prices below current levels for a couple of years
* Still no plan for Legacy mine to join Canpotex potash export group
* We are not giving a number of what Potash Corp should offer Further company coverage:
* Akzo refusal cites jobs losses, differing corporate culture (Updates after interview with CEO)