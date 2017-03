July 3 Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) :

* Said on Thursday had on July 2 acquired property Enköping Stenvreten 5:68 from Enecopia Invest AB

* Purchase price was 18.6 million Swedish crowns ($2.20 million)

* Enköping Stenvreten 5:68 is fully let and comprises office and light industry premises

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 8.4367 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)