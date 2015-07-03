July 3 Solutions 30 SE :

* Announced on Thursday it was selected by French public electricity distribution network ERDF for the installation of new Linky smart meters

* Contract covers the installation of 30 percent of the total volume of smart meters following ERDF's first European call for tenders

* Contract is spread over five years and rollout will start on Dec. 1, 2015 in 22 areas throughout mainland France

Source text: bit.ly/1JBr69K

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)