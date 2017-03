July 3 M10 SA :

* Said on Thursday that InQbe Sp. z o.o., affiliated with Wojciech Przylecki, a member of the supervisory board, sells 7,620,000 of the company's shares at average price of 0.02 zloty per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7729 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)