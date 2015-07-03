July 3Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :

* Said on Thursday that its capital increase including issuance of series N shares, had been registered by the Warsaw District Court, XII Commercial Division

* The capital was increased by 224,188.80 zlotys ($59,422.39)through the issuance of 2,241,888 ordinary series N shares of the nominal value of 0.10 zlotys per share

