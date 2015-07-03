** British engineer Cobham rises 1.8 pct after upgrade to "overweight" from "neutral" by JP Morgan

** Broker looking to play mean reversion after heavy YTD underperformance

** Trades on fwd P/E of 11.8x v 15x for aerospace peer group

** Co among the top risers on FTSE 250 midcap index

** Stock off YTD lows but still down 18 pct in 2015

** Of the 19 analysts covering the company, 12 have a "hold" rating, 4 rate it a "strong buy", 1 rate it a "buy" while remaining two have a "sell" and "strong sell" rating each (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)