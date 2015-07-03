UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 Miraculum SA :
* Said on Thursday that it resolved to issue 3,000 series AD2 bonds via a private offer at the issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($265)
* Signed a financing agreement with Wyzsza Szkola Pedagogiczna Janusza Korczaka in Warsaw (WSP, Janusz Korczak Pedagogical University in Warsaw), for 3 million zlotys over 5 years
* According to the agreement, WSP pledged to acquire Miraculum's series AD2 convertible bonds
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7703 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.