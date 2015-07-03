July 3Miraculum SA :

* Said on Thursday that it has signed with Distressed Assets Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych (DAFIZAN) and with Pioneer Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty (PIONEER) a letter of intent for a change of debt structure of Miraculum

* The letter of intent was signed on April 29 and its disclosing was delayed until July 2 as it could have had negative impact on the talks with the company's creditors

* Says by now the shareholders resolved to issue bonds to be acquired by DAFIZAN and PIONEER

* On June 30 the company carried out private subscription of series S shares under which Rubid 1 sp. z o.o. acquired a total of 666,615 shares

