July 3 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday it suspended trading of Genesis Energy's shares until the end of the trading day on which the company signs a contract with an authorised advisor and reports about it as required

* Will exclude Genesis Energy's shares from the NewConnect market as of Oct. 2, unless the company meets the conditions mentioned above by Sept. 30 Source text: bit.ly/1IxXw3n and bit.ly/1LHxHyJ

