(Corrects currency in second bullet point to Swedish crowns from US dollars)

July 3 A Group Of Retail Assets Sweden AB :

* Carries out private placement of over 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.90 million) directed towards institutions

* Offers 1,430,000 b-shares at a price of 35 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4383 Swedish crowns)