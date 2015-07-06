MOSCOW, July 6 Caspian pipeline consortium (CPC) will reduce CPC Blend CPC-E crude exports in July to 3.174 million tonnes from 3.279 million tonnes in preliminary loading plan, says the document, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters. For CPC Blend July preliminary loading plan click on - The CPC pipeline connects the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, and a number of other fields, to the sea terminal near Novorossiysk. CPC Blend normally is shipped in 85,000-tonne and 135,000-tonne cargoes. The major shareholders of CPC are Russia with 24 percent, Kazakhstan with 19 percent and Chevron with 15 percent stake. Following is a revised loading plan for CPC Blend CPC-E for the month of July: SLOT COMPANY/PRODUCER LOADING WINDOW VOL (tonnes) 1 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 01-02 135,500 2 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 02-03 90,000 3 - - 4 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 04-05 135,500 5 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 05-06 85,000 6 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 06-07 90,000 7 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 07-08 135,500 8 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 08-09 85,000 9 Trumpet 09-10 90,000 10 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 10-11 90,000 11 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 11-12 135,500 12 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 12-13 87,000 13 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 13-14 135,500 14 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 14-15 85,000 15 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 15-16 180,000 16 Trumpet 16-17 90,000 17 Combined loading slot, of which: 17-18 80,050 Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP) 65,000 South Oil 15,050 18 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 18-19 85,000 19 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 19-20 135,500 20 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 20-21 87,000 21 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 21-22 90,000 22 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 22-23 135,500 23 Trumpet 23-24 90,000 24 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 24-25 85,000 25 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 25-26 135,500 26 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 26-27 85,000 27 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 27-28 135,500 28 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 28-29 85,000 29 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 29-30 135,500 30 Trumpet 30-31 80,100 31 Combined loading slot, of which: 31-01 80,000 Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP) 24,000 Kazakhoil Aktobe (KOA) 23,000 Maten Petroleum 33,000 TOTAL: 3,174,150 (Gleb Gorodynkin, Alla Afanasyeva)