July 6 Nordic Financials ASA :

* Has demanded from Caiano Eiendom AS a compensation of 22.55 Norwegian crowns ($2.80) per share which is last known book equity per share

* In the absence of acceptance of the claim for redemption, NOFIN has therefore requested legal discretion of the solution rate in Wilson according to Allmennaksjeloven §4-25 (PLCA, Public Limited Companies Act) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.0443 Norwegian crowns)