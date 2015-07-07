July 7 Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego (CDEP) SA :

* Said on Monday that Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz sold 1 million of the company's shares and reduced its stake to 0.96 pct from 20.19 pct

* Barbara Wiaderek acquired 1 million of the company's shares and currently owns 19.23 pct of CDEP

