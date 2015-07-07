Liquidation of Moroccan refinery Samir extended - administrator
RABAT, March 23 A Moroccan court has granted an extra month for the liquidation process for Samir, the country's only oil refinery, a court-appointed trustee said on Thursday.
July 7 Centrum Doradztwa Ekonomicznego (CDEP) SA :
* Said on Monday that Alina Przyborowska-Bednarowicz sold 1 million of the company's shares and reduced its stake to 0.96 pct from 20.19 pct
* Barbara Wiaderek acquired 1 million of the company's shares and currently owns 19.23 pct of CDEP
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
RABAT, March 23 A Moroccan court has granted an extra month for the liquidation process for Samir, the country's only oil refinery, a court-appointed trustee said on Thursday.
March 23 UBS has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.