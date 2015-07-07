(Corrects number of allocated shares to retail investors to 2,314,294 from 2,395,114 and number of allocated shares to institutional investors to 1,010,824 from 930,004 in third bullet point. Company corrected its own statement.)

July 7 INVL Technology AB :

* Says final offer (issue) price of newly issued shares of company shall be equal to 1.65 euro ($1.82) per share

* Says final number of new shares of company to be issued in fulfilment of resolutions is 6,060,607

* Says 2,735,489 units shall be allocated to existing shareholders of company, 2,314,294 units to retail investors and 1,010,824 to institutional investors

* Says major shareholders of the company Invalda INVL AB , having subscribed for the new shares 850,000 units have paid thereof by offsetting against the opposite homogeneous demands against the company, arising from the loan agreements, concluded with the company (in an amount of 1,402,500 euros) Source text - bit.ly/1LTGm21

