Liquidation of Moroccan refinery Samir extended - administrator
RABAT, March 23 A Moroccan court has granted an extra month for the liquidation process for Samir, the country's only oil refinery, a court-appointed trustee said on Thursday.
June 7Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :
* Said on Monday that it has placed, through its subsidiary Gamma STC SA, 440 million euros ($485.8 million) in asset-backed floating rate notes in the international markets
* Stormharbour, LLC and Banif were Joint Arrangers & Lead Managers
March 23 UBS has hired Chad Hersch as a loan trader, according to sources.