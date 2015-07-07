June 7Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :

* Said on Monday that it has placed, through its subsidiary Gamma STC SA, 440 million euros ($485.8 million) in asset-backed floating rate notes in the international markets

* Stormharbour, LLC and Banif were Joint Arrangers & Lead Managers

($1 = 0.9058 euros)