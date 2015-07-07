July 7 Avtech Sweden publ AB :

* Said on Monday, had entered into an agreement with Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG("airberlin") related to the implementation of AVTECH's Aventus NowCast Full Flight solution ("Aventus"), for airberlin's operations into and between Berlin (Germany), Zurich (Switzerland), Antalya (Turkey) and Palma (Spain)

* Agreement is planned to run for two months, during which a joint analysis will be executed within airberlin's operations between and at these four airports, in turn forming the basis for subsequent negotiations on potential long term delivery of the service to airberlin's network

* Agreement has an insignificant direct contract value being an evaluation contract

