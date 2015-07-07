July 7 UK Mortgages Ltd
* UK Mortgages raises gross proceeds of 250 million pounds
through a placing of 216,097,458 ordinary shares and through
applications for 33,902,542 ordinary shares through an offer for
subscription.
* The issue price is 100 pence per ordinary share.
* Numis Securities Limited acts as broker and financial
adviser to the company.
* UK Mortgages will target dividend payments of 3 pence per
ordinary share in the financial year ending 30 June 2016.
* First interim dividend will be paid in April 2016 and
second interim dividend will be paid following the end of that
financial year.
* TwentyFour Asset Management appointed as UK Mortgages'
Portfolio Manager.
