July 7 UK Mortgages Ltd

* UK Mortgages raises gross proceeds of 250 million pounds through a placing of 216,097,458 ordinary shares and through applications for 33,902,542 ordinary shares through an offer for subscription.

* The issue price is 100 pence per ordinary share.

* Numis Securities Limited acts as broker and financial adviser to the company.

* UK Mortgages will target dividend payments of 3 pence per ordinary share in the financial year ending 30 June 2016.

* First interim dividend will be paid in April 2016 and second interim dividend will be paid following the end of that financial year.

* TwentyFour Asset Management appointed as UK Mortgages' Portfolio Manager. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)