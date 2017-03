July 7 Euroconsult Group SA :

* Said on Monday is awarded two laboratory service contracts in United Kingdom for a total value of 2.2 million euros ($2.43 million)

* First contract of 1.9 million euros is awarded in 50 pct to Euroconsult and 50 pct to Testconsult, which translates to 950,000 euros awarded directly to the company

* Second contract of 2.5 million euros is obtained through Eurotesteconsult UK Ltd, a 50 pct owned unit, and will amount to 1.25 million euros for the company, of which 400,000 euros in the current year

Source text: bit.ly/1H8QYTj

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)