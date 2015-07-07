July 7 Arteria SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed an agreement with Orange Polska SA and TP Invest sp. z o.o. to acquire Contact Center Sp. z o.o. for about 8.5 million zlotys ($2.2 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8060 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)