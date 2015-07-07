Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 7 Arteria SA :
* Said on Monday that it signed an agreement with Orange Polska SA and TP Invest sp. z o.o. to acquire Contact Center Sp. z o.o. for about 8.5 million zlotys ($2.2 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8060 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order