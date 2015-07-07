July 7 Dinamia Capital Privado SCR SA :

* Said on Monday declared dividends of total 8.16 million euros ($8.97 million), that is 0.670637 euro per share gross

* To pay out 0.246588 euro per share net charged to the share premium reserve

* To pay out 0.339239 euro per share net as FY 2015 dividend

* Sets payment date to July 8

($1 = 0.9098 euros)