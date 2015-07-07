Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings seeks London listing
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
July 7 Dinamia Capital Privado SCR SA :
* Said on Monday declared dividends of total 8.16 million euros ($8.97 million), that is 0.670637 euro per share gross
* To pay out 0.246588 euro per share net charged to the share premium reserve
* To pay out 0.339239 euro per share net as FY 2015 dividend
* Sets payment date to July 8
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it planned to list its shares in London as it seeks to improve liquidity and valuation.
* D & L Partners L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Patriot National Inc as on March 15, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhxNYs) Further company coverage: