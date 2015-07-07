BRIEF-AIA Group updates on management changes
* Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, a non-executive director has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director of co
July 7 Gremi Media SA :
* The subscribed Gremi Media's new series I shares give KCI 78.57% stake in the company
* The subscribed new series H shares give Gremi Sp. z o.o. 16.26% stake in the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Edmund Sze-Wing Tse, a non-executive director has been re-designated as an independent non-executive director of co
KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 The Malaysian central bank does not have a target for what level it wants the ringgit currency to be at, Governor Muhammad Ibrahim said on Thursday.