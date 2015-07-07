July 7 Ferrovial SA :

* Says its affiliate Cintra Infrastructuras heads a consortium which has won a contract worth 880 million euros ($961 million) to design, build, finance, operate and maintain a highway in Colombia

* Says contract to last 25 years with possibility of extending to 29 years

* Says consortium also includes fund Ashmore and Colombia's Colpatria