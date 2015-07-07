UPDATE 2-Akzo Nobel finds unwanted suitor PPG on its doorstep
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
July 7 SGL Carbon SE CEO Juergen Koehler in call
* future options for PP unit, which makes graphite electrodes, include IPO, joint venture, partnering with a financial investor Further company coverage:
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 23 Fast food chain Pret a Manger's private equity owners have chosen Solebury Capital to advise on a planned New York stock market listing, people close to the situation said.