July 7 Euskaltel Sa

* UBS says all bookrunners on initial public offering (IPO) of Spanish telecom group Euskaltel have exercised their over-allotment option, or greenshoe option, to buy more shares

* UBS says over-allotment option relates to just over 8 million shares

* Euskaltel began trading on the Spanish stock market on July 1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)