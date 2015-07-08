Toshiba unit Westinghouse files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy -Nikkei
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Nikkei reported in a news alert on Wednesday.
July 8Societe d'Edition Canal Plus SA :
* Reported on Tuesday that the Board of Directors confirmed its favorable opinion on the friendly revised takeover bid of Vivendi
* The Board of Directors recommend to its shareholders to bring their shares to the offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Nikkei reported in a news alert on Wednesday.
* Says it proposes to change company name to Huayi Brothers Korea Co., Ltdb from Huayi Brothers Co., Ltd