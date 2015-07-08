BRIEF-Istyle to buy 60 pct stake in Hermo Creative(M)Sdn. Bhd. at $13.2 mln
* Says it will buy 60 percent stake in Hermo Creative(M)Sdn. Bhd. at $13.2 million in total from Gobi Ventures, Inc in late April
July 8Societe d'Edition Canal Plus SA :
* Announced on Tuesday that Maxime Saada is appointed CEO of SECP and co-opted as board member Source text for Eikon:
* Says its Hefei-based technology unit signed agreement with Siemens Ltd. China, regarding cooperation on intelligent water field